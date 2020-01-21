Friday, January 24, 2020

[video] Trio Stories with a new project for photo & video lovers

Photo credit: Trio StoriesPhoto credit: Trio Stories
Jakub Wozniak
Jakub Wozniak

Our friends from Trio Stories are currently starting their new project on YouTube. This will be a great watch and read for all who are keen on photography and videography.

Trio Stories

TRIO Stories is a Photography & Videography brand born from 3 creative minds. Sal, Bart and Kacper create content for businesses and people all around the world.

Sal & Bart decided to take the plunge and emigrated to the Tricity back in 2018. Having taken up a film partnership with Arka Gdynia and Tricity News, they quickly became locals at heart.

New project on YouTube

The TRIO have now decided to start a YouTube channel where they share an insight into their lives, showcasing Photography & Videography content including tutorials, gear reviews, behind the scenes and much more. With a sprinkle of humour and energetic personalities – the YouTube channel is set to be a hit. Viewers will be immersed in a unique lifestyle full of travel, exploration, running 2 businesses & thoroughly enjoying life.

Tricity Stories

Together with Trio Stories we’ve launched a cooperation in April 2019. Since then, we’ve produced an interview with Andrea Anastasi and multiple videos during the 44th Polish Film Festival. Visit our Tricity News Youtube channel to see all these productions.

Make sure to like Trio Stories on Facebook and to visit both their YouTube channel and the official website of the group.

Jakub Wozniak

