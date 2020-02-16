Truly metropolitan ticket gets more real

With all the development of the Tricity area, one issue has remained without a solution for a long time. There has been a need for a metropolitan ticket which will allow using multiple types of public transport. Now the solution is getting closer.

Current problems

There are now multiple companies organizing public transportation in the Tricity area. As a result, the ticketing system is very complicated and requires lots of study before traveling.

Even the existing metropolitan ticket solution is not perfect, as the prices of monthly passes are high.

New project – better price

The new project for the metropolitan ticket saw the light on the last meeting of the metropolitan area authorities. Since then, it develops faster and faster and it is possible that the pilot-phase will come to life in July 2020.

The local authorities suggested the monthly passes cost 150 PLN (about 75 PLN for a discount one). In this price, the passengers will be able to travel within the borders of the metropolis. The area will cover Pruszcz Gdanski, Zukowo, Tricity, Kosakowo, Rumia, Reda as well as Wejherowo. The vehicles of public transportation, as well as SKM and Polregio, will honor the tickets.

photo: Kamil Złoch, source: www.gdynia.pl

Any downsides?

Though the suggestion looks all milk and honey for the passengers, there are several challenges. The biggest may be the financial challenge for all the local authorities. The lower price of the metropolitan pass requires compensation from all the participating districts. This may be a challenge, especially for those that struggle to button up the budget. All the politicians underlined though, that the solution brings lots of development possibilities. As a result, it becomes a challenge the local authorities should take up.

During the meeting, the mayors of Gdynia, Sopot, and Gdansk reminded that the Pomeranian Metropolis could be a solution. The additional 200 million PLN yearly would make such initiatives much easier and cheaper to deal with.