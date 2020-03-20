Trio Stories on Coronavirus – with a grain of salt

While the Coronavirus is testing communities worldwide, there’s no denying that one thing that has kept people sane throughout history is comedy. It is the universal language to which we can all turn in difficult moments like this.

Stay positive during the isolation

Sal & Bart of TRIO Stories, aimed to create a satirical piece, without leaving the isolation in their own home quarantine. Something that would help people to see the bright side and stay positive throughout this trying time.

Video credits: Trio Stories

Trio to represent Tricity

To make it even more interesting, they stuck to a budget of 250zł and decided to film the entire short film on an iphone. The short film has been submitted for the international Moment Invitational Film Festival which will take place in New York City in June.

Tricity Stories

Together with Trio Stories we’ve launched a cooperation in April 2019. Since then, we’ve produced an interview with Andrea Anastasi and multiple videos during the 44th Polish Film Festival. Visit our Tricity News Youtube channel to see all these productions.

Make sure to like Trio Stories on Facebook and to visit both their YouTube channel and the official website of the group.