Order food from restaurants despite coronavirus

Coronavirus is one of the most covered topics today. The quarantine at schools started on Thursday, but the decision to lock down more institutions was getting more and more popular. From Saturday, restaurants will remain closed due to Epidemic Danger State.

Restaurants close

Restaurants started to close in order to limit the number of places, where many people can meet since COVID-19 spreads. Many young ones, who now have free time, decide to meet and spend time together. It was criticized by the government – quarantine is not an additional break from school.

More and more catering industries are acting as Gigi Pizza and Morze Piwa – two of the first restaurants in our city, which decided to lockdown. Pizzerias, pubs, and restaurants are places of meetings and big congeries. Due to that fact, some of them decided to reduce the danger connected with Coronavirus. However, it does not mean that all the places lockdown absolutely. Some of them offer to deliver food or ordering it for takeout.

A break in sales can bring huge losses.

The owners are concerned about their businesses and financial problems connected with temporary closure. To reduce losses some of the restaurants started to deliver food or (like in other cities) offering takeout.

Nowadays we can order food for many ways – via applications, telephone or restaurant’s websites. It is worth considering if we want to eat a prepared meal and do not want to go out during quarantine.

How to order food online?

There are many online portals, which offer delivery such as Pizzaportal.pl, or Pyszne.pl. Most of the local restaurants have also telephone numbers published on their web pages, usually in the overlaps titles “Contact”.

To order a meal online, we should use verifies websites. It usually requires our location and the way we want to pay for it (cash or transfer). The portal should always inform us, that the order was taken.

In addition to the sources above, you can find lists of restaurants from Tricity offering delivery services at the official websites of town halls.

Click here for the list of restaurants in Gdynia.

Click here for the list of restaurants in Gdansk.

These initiatives aim to reduce the loss of restaurants in Tricity and to encourage people to stay home and enjoy their favorite food there.

Grocery Stores

Because of the quarantine also shopping online in supermarkets became more popular. It is worth knowing, that some of the bigger shops as Auchan, Piotr i Paweł, Carrefour or Tesco offer delivery of daily shopping, including the most basic products, such as bread, pasta, vegetables or toilet paper, but also the other products from their offers.

How to prevent infection?

Source: Polish Ministry of Health

What to do if you suspect you may be infected?

If you suspect you may have the Coronavirus, do not go to the doctor. You shouldn’t also go to the emergency unit of the local hospital.

Each person who visited the countries of active transmission of SARS-CoV-2 should call a sanitary-epidemiological station.

In case of any doubts, you can call the 24/7 NFZ Hotline – 800 190 590

Here is a list of sanitary-epidemiological stations in the area:

Gdansk

1. Debinki 4 street, phone: 605 602 195

2. Walowa 27 street, phone: 698 941 776

Gdynia

Starowiejska 50 street, phone: 605 462 480

Sopot

Kosciuszki 23 street, phone 663 399 599

Boarder sanitary-epidemiological station in Gdynia

Kontenerowa 69 street, phone 608 358 721

Find out more about the virus at the official website of the Polish Ministry of Health.