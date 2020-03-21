Coronavirus: Epidemic state in Poland – more restrictions

In connection with the spread of Coronavirus in Poland, the government has decided to introduce the epidemic state. This means that schools will not operate normally for a longer period of time. There are also other restrictions.

From epidemic danger to the epidemic state

Since Friday last week (13.03.2020), there has been an epidemic danger state in Poland. The restrictions included international traveling, education and other areas of our lives. Starting from this Friday (20.03.2020), Poland is officially in the epidemic state. The main difference is the introduction of “ground zero”. This means that certain areas which already have several cases may be under rigorous restrictions and control. For now on, however, the government will not close the cities.

As the Prime Minister underlined, the decision of closing borders brought a positive outcome. Many countries followed this idea. During the upcoming time, the government counts on social discipline. This is how we protect each other – said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

New restrictions during the epidemic state

Together with introducing the epidemic state in Poland, the government representatives informed about the new restrictions. These will be in force until the end of the epidemic state. First of all, there will be a higher fine for breaking quarantine. Until Friday, it was 5 thousand PLN, now it will be 30 thousand PLN. As a result, there should be more cases in which those who are potential carriers of the virus will leave the home quarantine. This applies to those, who are under quarantine due to their contact with a sick person or traveling from other countries.

In addition to the fine, the authorities introduced new methods of controlling those who are going through quarantine. There is a special mobile app operating since Friday which allows quick contact between the Police and the person in quarantine.

The third major restriction regarding the epidemic state is that lessons at schools will not take place until the Easter holidays. This, however, does not mean that students now have free time to use according to their will. The minister of education underlined that they oblige schools to continue teaching and evaluating students. In practice, it means that the teachers will teach online and schools will have to come up with the best options to do so. In addition, as for now, the dates of the national exams will not change.

The rising number of sick

As for Saturday morning, there are 439 cases of Coronavirus patients in Poland. As for now, there are six deaths in connection with the disease. During the last 3 days, the doctors confirmed three new cases in Pomerania. As a result, there are now 11 Coronavirus patients in the region. In addition, 3880 are under the epidemiologic oversee and 32 are hospitalized. 11957 people are in the home quarantine.

How to prevent infection?

Source: Polish Ministry of Health

What to do if you suspect you may be infected?

If you suspect you may have the Coronavirus, do not go to the doctor. You shouldn’t also go to the emergency unit of the local hospital.

Each person who visited the countries of active transmission of SARS-CoV-2 should call a sanitary-epidemiological station.

In case of any doubts, you can call the 24/7 NFZ Hotline – 800 190 590

Here is a list of sanitary-epidemiological stations in the area:

Gdansk

1. Debinki 4 street, phone: 605 602 195

2. Walowa 27 street, phone: 698 941 776

Gdynia

Starowiejska 50 street, phone: 605 462 480

Sopot

Kosciuszki 23 street, phone 663 399 599

Boarder sanitary-epidemiological station in Gdynia

Kontenerowa 69 street, phone 608 358 721

Find out more about the virus at the official website of the Polish Ministry of Health.