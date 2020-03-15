Coronavirus: Epidemic Danger state – what is it?

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced the introduction of the Epidemic Danger state in Poland. This is decision is an answer to the Coronavirus situation in the country. What does it mean in practice? What should we remember?

Restrictions

Starting from the 14th of March, for at least 2 weeks, there will be restrictions on various every-day activities. First of all, shopping centers and malls will remain closed. Only grocery stores, pharmacies, cleaners and stores with chemical goods can operate.

In addition, all the restaurants, cafes and bars will work in a different way. The only possible option to use their services is to order a take-away. We will come back to this topic in a separate article to inform how to do it easily.

All gyms, swimming pools, as well as dance and fitness clubs will remain closed as well. Many of these places have decided to introduce some classes online. You may check your favorite gym or dance school to see if they provide such services now.

There will be no meetings above 50 people. This rule applies to all public, national and religious activities. Whether the meeting is inside or outside doesn’t change this rule. Many churches around Tricity have already decided to stream their masses online. Check with your local church for more information on this topic.

More on the restrictions on the official website of the Polish government (the information is currently in Polish only).

Restrictions in the international movement

From the 15th of March, there will be restrictions on the boarders. These will last for at least 10 days. This means restrictions for all the traveling Polish and foreign citizens. Though international passenger transport will be on hold, the cargo will be coming and leaving Poland without changes. As a result, there shouldn’t be any breaks in delivering goods and supplying the shops.

All Polish citizens will be able to get back to Poland, but the authorities will automatically direct them to quarantine. This will be obligatory, 14-day home isolation. Only truck and bus drivers will not need to go through the quarantine. This will also apply to those, who live near the border and commute to another country to work every day.

The restrictions will also affect foreign citizens traveling to Poland. The government has forbidden the entrance of foreign residents to Poland temporarily. This, however, will not apply to spouses of the Polish citizens as well as their children. In addition to that, people who have Polish Card and those who have residency or work permits will enter the country. They may, however, expect the same rules of quarantine as the Polish citizens.

Temporary border checks

In connection with all the restrictions of international transport, the government has restored border checks. All these measures are taken to control the spread of the Coronavirus.

More information on restrictions in the international movement is available on the official website of the Polish government (the information is currently in Polish only).

What does Epidemic Danger state NOT mean?

The pandemic of Coronavirus is a very stressful situation for all. Many people worry about their beloved ones and no one wants to put others in danger. In the meantime, however, much fake news has appeared on social media.

First of all, the army will not be closing any streets nor cities. According to the official website of the Polish government, there isn’t any need to implement such measures at this point.

Many also worry about access to their funds in banks. This issue has also been addressed. Banks and financial institutions will work normally. There is no need to rush to ATMs for cash.

How to prevent infection?

Source: Polish Ministry of Health

What to do if you suspect you may be infected?

If you suspect you may have the Coronavirus, do not go to the doctor. You shouldn’t also go to the emergency unit of the local hospital.

Each person who visited the countries of active transmission of SARS-CoV-2 should call a sanitary-epidemiological station.

In case of any doubts, you can call the 24/7 NFZ Hotline – 800 190 590

Here is a list of sanitary-epidemiological stations in the area:

Gdansk

1. Debinki 4 street, phone: 605 602 195

2. Walowa 27 street, phone: 698 941 776

Gdynia

Starowiejska 50 street, phone: 605 462 480

Sopot

Kosciuszki 23 street, phone 663 399 599

Boarder sanitary-epidemiological station in Gdynia

Kontenerowa 69 street, phone 608 358 721

Find out more about the virus at the official website of the Polish Ministry of Health.