After two days of search, the authorities canceled the Child Alert in the case of 10-year-old Ibrahim. The Belgian authorities informed, that the child is not in danger and stays in the country under the father’s care.

A story which moved Poland

Polish police announced Child Alert on Monday, at 6:45. The mother of the 10-year-old Ibrahim informed the authorities about parental kidnapping. She claimed that the father of the child has lost his parental rights.

New information

In time, more and more information on the case came up. Press agencies started to share the news that it could have been the mother who broke the law.

Child Alert canceled

On Tuesday evening the Polish Police informed that they cancel Child Alert. According to the statement, the Belgian authorities informed that the boy is not in danger. He remains under the care of his father in Belgium. Additionally, any further steps in the case will be dealt with by courts.

The Police used this opportunity to thank all those who helped, engaged themselves and shared information.

Did the mother break the law?

On Monday evening Polsat News informed, that the latest ruling of the family court in Belgium gave custody to father. In light of this detail, it would be the mother who broke the law.

According to Radio Gdansk, the Procurent’s office in Gdansk requested the authorities in Antwerp to assure the safety of the child. At the same time, they requested to verify the legal state and who has custody over the 10-year-old.

The saddest part of this story, however, is the child’s suffering. The parents cannot get into an agreement and the young one suffers most.

Child Alert

It was the fourth use of the Child Alert system in Poland. It was in use twice in 2015 and once in the previous year.