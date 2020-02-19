Saturday, February 29, 2020

Child Alert canceled

In General, Law
Police Car photo: Jakub Wozniak/Tricity NewsPolice Car photo: Jakub Wozniak/Tricity News
Jakub Wozniak
Jakub Wozniak

After two days of search, the authorities canceled the Child Alert in the case of 10-year-old Ibrahim. The Belgian authorities informed, that the child is not in danger and stays in the country under the father’s care.

A story which moved Poland

Polish police announced Child Alert on Monday, at 6:45. The mother of the 10-year-old Ibrahim informed the authorities about parental kidnapping. She claimed that the father of the child has lost his parental rights.

Child Alert in Gdynia – 10-year-old kidnapped

New information

In time, more and more information on the case came up. Press agencies started to share the news that it could have been the mother who broke the law.

Child Alert in Gdynia – New information

Child Alert canceled

On Tuesday evening the Polish Police informed that they cancel Child Alert. According to the statement, the Belgian authorities informed that the boy is not in danger. He remains under the care of his father in Belgium. Additionally, any further steps in the case will be dealt with by courts.

The Police used this opportunity to thank all those who helped, engaged themselves and shared information.

Did the mother break the law?

On Monday evening Polsat News informed, that the latest ruling of the family court in Belgium gave custody to father. In light of this detail, it would be the mother who broke the law.

According to Radio Gdansk, the Procurent’s office in Gdansk requested the authorities in Antwerp to assure the safety of the child. At the same time, they requested to verify the legal state and who has custody over the 10-year-old.

The saddest part of this story, however, is the child’s suffering. The parents cannot get into an agreement and the young one suffers most.

Child Alert

It was the fourth use of the Child Alert system in Poland. It was in use twice in 2015 and once in the previous year.

Topics:
Child Alert in Gdynia – New information
Jakub Wozniak

You may also read!

Graphic source: Child Alert

Child Alert in Gdynia – 10-year-old kidnapped

Feb 17, 2020 0 2 CommentsBy: Jakub Wozniak

A parental kidnapping took place in Gdynia. Child Alert system is in use to localize the victim. The police

Read More...
Jerzy Gruza at the 42nd Polish Film Festival in Gdynia, photo: Jakub Wozniak/Tricity News

Jerzy Gruza died at the age of 87

Feb 16, 2020 0 0 CommentsBy: Jakub Wozniak

A legendary director, scriptwriter, and actor, a former director of the Musical Theatre in Gdynia died on Sunday in

Read More...
Public Transportation in Tricity, photo: Jakub Wozniak/Tricity News

Truly metropolitan ticket gets more real

Feb 16, 2020 0 0 CommentsBy: Jakub Wozniak

With all the development of the Tricity area, one issue has remained without a solution for a long time.

Read More...

Leave a reply:

Your email address will not be published.

Mobile Sliding Menu