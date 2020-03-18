At the morning press conference on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health informed about 6 new cases of Coronavirus in Pomerania. They were among 28 new cases confirmed on that day.

6 new cases in Pomerania

According to Radio Gdansk, most of the cases are young people between 28 and 37 years old. Among those patients, there are 3 women and 2 men. They will receive home treatment as their symptoms are not strong. The situation is a bit more complicated in the case of the sixth patient. The 78-year-old man is now in the hospital and his state is described as moderate.

These cases add to the first two who remain in the hospital in Gdansk giving a total of 8 cases in the region.

Coronavirus statistics in the Pomeranian region

As for the morning, 18th of March there are 8 patients with positive results of the Coronavirus tests in the region. In addition to that, 671 people are going through home quarantine. According to Dziennik Baltycki, 2874 stay under the epidemic oversee. In total, the laboratory of Gdansk has performed 239 Coronavirus tests.

Nationwide statistics

According to the latest press conference, there are now 246 cases of SARS-COV-2 infection in Poland. 5 patients have died due to the virus so far. In addition, 14531 people are under quarantine nationwide and 35853 remain under the epidemic oversee. There have been 7899 tests run in the country so far.

The first recovered patient

On the 4th of March, the authorities informed about the first Coronavirus case in Poland. The patient was a 66 years old man, who got into hospital in Zielona Gora. According to the doctors, he is now healthy. The latest test gave the negative result and the patient will probably leave the hospital. He has been there for two weeks.

Worldwide statistics

According to the latest WHO situation report, there are now 179 111 cases of Coronavirus worldwide. 7426 patients have died so far. The biggest problem in Europe is still in Italy, where 27980 people are sick and 3233 have died. Poland is now in the 23rd place when it comes to the confirmed cases.

How to prevent infection?

Source: Polish Ministry of Health

What to do if you suspect you may be infected?

If you suspect you may have the Coronavirus, do not go to the doctor. You shouldn’t also go to the emergency unit of the local hospital.

Each person who visited the countries of active transmission of SARS-CoV-2 should call a sanitary-epidemiological station.

In case of any doubts, you can call the 24/7 NFZ Hotline – 800 190 590

Here is a list of sanitary-epidemiological stations in the area:

Gdansk

1. Debinki 4 street, phone: 605 602 195

2. Walowa 27 street, phone: 698 941 776

Gdynia

Starowiejska 50 street, phone: 605 462 480

Sopot

Kosciuszki 23 street, phone 663 399 599

Boarder sanitary-epidemiological station in Gdynia

Kontenerowa 69 street, phone 608 358 721

Find out more about the virus at the official website of the Polish Ministry of Health.